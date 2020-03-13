Quiz! Can you name these Premier League players by their career path?

Ten minutes on the clock, 25 players to guess from the countries they plied their trade in. All of them feature on our list of the 100 greatest ever Premier League players, just to narrow it down for you.

Note: we're counting loans, but we're not adding the country in again for when they returned.

Remember to tweet your scores @FourFourTwo and share with your friends!

NOW TRY Quiz! Can you name every current Bundesliga club?

Do you remember the days when a footballer used to sign for a club and stay there for life?

They're long gone, unfortunately. No more Gary Nevilles or Tony Adamses - even Steven Gerrard upped sticks for a twilight season or two in Los Angeles.

Plenty of footballers have shone in the Premier League before leaving for sunnier climes - and Scotland - whilst others have been stars overseas before arriving in Blighty. So that got us thinking - do you think you could name a player just from their passport stamps?

We've picked out 25 of the Premier League's greatest ever stars - some past, some present. All you have to do is recognise the player by where they went next.

While you’re here, why not take advantage of our brilliant subscribers’ offer? Get the game’s greatest stories and best journalism direct to your door for only £12.25 every three months – less than £3.80 per issue – and you’ll also receive bookazines worth £29.97!

NOW READ...

BUNDESLIGA It's easy to want to hate RB Leipzig – but it's a plastic club that still treats its fans right

LIVERPOOL Liverpool's 10 best ever shirts that you can buy right now

GUIDE Premier League live stream best VPN: how to watch every game from anywhere in the world

---

More great football quizzes on FourFourTwo.com