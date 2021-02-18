10 minutes on the clock, 43 players to guess.

We came to a conclusion during the putting together of this quiz: it’s really, really hard.

We’re looking for the top three goalscorers from the last 10 Europa League seasons (although some years have more because of joint top scorers).

But just because something is hard doesn’t mean it is isn’t worth doing – that’s the reasoning we’ll hope you approach this with. We reckon that even getting 50 per cent would be a good showing in the 10 minutes we’ve set aside.

Sure, you might know the Arsenal or Inter scorers on this list. But how are you with Ludogorets and Dynamo Kiev?

