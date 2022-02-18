Quiz! Can you name every nation's most expensive player?

12 minutes on the clock, 75 players to guess. How many can you name?

Everyone knows off by heart the most expensive English player of all time, right? Or the most expensive Brazilian, Frenchman… even Welshman.

But you might not remember the most expensive Ivorian off the top of your head. The most expensive Iraqi, Canadian, Peruvian or North Korean. All of these nations have made World Cups, too.

So that's what we're looking for today. We've found every country to have played in a World Cup, looked for their most expensive player – provided they were worth over a million pounds, let's be fair – and put them down for this quiz.

Some of them you'll have probably heard of. The most expensive Honduras player of all time, however? You might have to reach into the depths of your memory for that one.

