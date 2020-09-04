Predicted! FourFourTwo's 2020/21 League Two table

Predicting the League Two table isn't usually an easy task, but things have been made even more difficult this year by the effects of the Coronavirus and the fact the window us far from over. Give us sympathy!

24. Stevenage

Revived despite finishing rock-bottom, Boro had very little time to prepare for another gruelling relegation fight. They've added experience to the squad but a lack of it in the dugout may be a problem, even if they want possibly be as bad as last year.

23. Barrow

How much of Barrow's shock title win was down to Ian Evatt, and has the 'Barrowcelona' moniker left with him? David Dunn, having struggled at Oldham in his only previous permanent managerial role, will find it tough to replace the promotion-winning gaffer.

22. Southend

Southend left it late to appoint a manager, following one of the worst seasons in Football League history, and the worry isn things may unravel even further. They are another side likely to lean very heavily on a group off academy players this season.

21. Oldham

Dino Maamria's July 31 dismissal was strangely timed, but no real surprise; he was Oldham's sixth permanent manager to leave in under three years. Recruitment has been bizarre of late, leaving new man Harry Kewell with a big squad-building job but little time.

20. Harrogate

Harrogate have very little time to prepare; they do, though, look capable of managing games and picking up results. Unlike Barrow, they head into League Two with there gaffer who took them there: Simon Weaver, now the Football League's longest-serving boss.

19. Cambridge

Mark Bonner did enough to land the job full-time in an uninspiring U's campaign. But bringing in Wes Hoolahan has captured the imagination, even at 38, and this season should be a great deal more exciting if Bonner can also develop United's younger talent.

18. Morecambe

Derek Adams guided the Shrimps safe from a precarious position and has now signed Harry Davis and Nathaniel Knight-Percival to address their defensive issues. Adams is still their best asset, although Carlos Mendes Gomes is a young, silky, exciting watch.

17. Scunthorpe

Scunny followed up League One placings of 7th, 3rd and 5th with relegation and a bottom-five finish in League Two. They left it late but appointing Neil Cox has given fans a boost; breathing confidence into the squad may be altogether harder, however.

16. Leyton Orient

Despite keeping the joint-fewest clean sheets, Orient never felt threatened by relegation, The O's have mostly settled under Ross Embleton, after the debacle of Carl Fletcher's 29-day tenure. Will surprise pre-season participant Yaya Toure stay on? Probably not.

15. Carlisle

Chris Beech made Carlisle harder to beat after his mid-season appointment. However, until he can help them to regularly create and score chances, it's hard to predict any huge improvement on their league position, even if the summer did bring new faces.

14. Colchester

Making his Football League bow, Steve Ball will have Colchester's impressive academy to help him as he tries to eke the most from talents such as Courtney Senior, Ben Stevenson and Kwame Poku. Losing other influential players is a blow to play-off hopes.

13. Tranmere

There'll be no lack of motivation for Tranmere, who believe they were voted out of League One, rather than relegated. Popular assistant Mike Jackson has come in for Micky Mellon, but this may be a season too soon for any hopes of going straight back up.

12. Crawley

John Yems had a positive impact after taking over in December, encouraging attacking football while improving the defence and getting results. This squad has more talent than recent finishes suggest - if key players stay, Crawley can reach the top half.

11. Newport

Newport's collapse after October was puzzling, as the goals dried up and a previously dependable defence suddenly looked easier to breach. The South Wales side will be dark horses if they can rediscover the toughness and cunning they had two years ago.

10. Grimsby

Ian Holloway's swashbuckling playing style and personality have seduced even the most cynical Mariners, but this is no easy gig. He must add attacking quality if Grimsby are to challenge for the top seven, although they'll be a brilliant watch regardless.

9. Walsall

The relegation malaise was hard to shake last term and Walsall went on some terrible runs, but they finished strongly as Clarke began to imprint his personality on the side. A strong spine puts the Saddlers in a good position for improvement in 2020/21.

8. Forest Green

Rovers' squad has been refreshed after a promising 2019/20 ended withy three wins from their last 20 games. Christian Doidge's goals weren't replaced, so there's now pressure on Jamille Matt to up his Newport tally - but mostly on Mark Cooper to put it all together.

7. Exeter

Exeter have a talented crop of youngsters ready to fill the void left by experienced departees. Things may take time to click, if Crewe are anything to go by, but the Grecian's patience will prove worthwhile in the long run: Matt Taylor looks a capable manager.

6. Mansfield

Bottom four to top three is a big ask. But the traditional Mansfield transfer splash has seen Marek Stech, Jordan Bowery and Ollie Clarke drop down the pyramid to join ambitious signings in George Maris, Farrend Mawson and non-league hotshot Jamie Reid.

5. Port Vale

A welcome example of positive new ownership in a troubled landscape, Vale look united and focused. Having finished a point behind promoted Northampton and tied key defender and local lad Nathan Smith to a new deal, they can keep trending upwards.

4. Bradford

Bradford tried four managers in the two years between firing and rehiring Stuart McCall, but the Football League's Ross and Rachel are back for a third go. With a strong squad and Ellot Watt joining its midfield, they'll improve on an insipid 2019/20.

3. Cheltenham

Michael Duff's Cheltenham have good attacking options, a strong defence, a settled squad that performs in his system - and, of course, one of the fourth tier's best managers. They'll be fuelled by a burning need to rectify that disastrous play-off capitulation.

2. Bolton

Any lingering malaise should be banished with Ian Evatt on board and a host of fresh faces in tow, including recognised League Two talent in Antoni Sarcevic, George Taft, Branden Comley and last term's top scorer, Eoin Doyle. It's time to find that winning feeling.

1. Salford

After a slow start to Football League life, Salford strengthened in January and looked strong by March. Further eye-catching additions, bringing experience, proven quality and enviable attacking options, means they are primed for a title challenge.

