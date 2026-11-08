Atletico Madrid vs Barcelona FREE live streams: TV channels, kick-off time, predictions and preview for La Liga clash

Watch Atletico Madrid vs Barcelona for free as La Liga's top two meet in a mouth-watering clash in the Spanish capital, with FourFourTwo bringing you all the details on live streams and TV channels, wherever you are in the world.

Atleti are on a seven-match winning run in La Liga and know another victory would see them leapfrog the champions at the summit.

Barcelona have been almost flawless in the league this season, with the defeat by Real Madrid in El Clasico a fortnight ago the only blemish on an otherwise perfect record.

Read on as FourFourTwo brings you all the information you need to watch Atletico Madrid vs Barcelona online and from anywhere, including for FREE, in La Liga 2026/27.

Can I watch Atletico Madrid vs Barcelona for free?

Atletico Madrid vs Barcelona will be shown for free in Brazil on CazeTV's YouTube Channel. You don't need an account or a subscription, just click the link above and start streaming.

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How to watch Atletico Madrid vs Barcelona in the UK

Fans in the UK can watch Atletico Madrid vs Barcelona on Premier Sports.

The game is live on Premier Sports 1, with kick-off at 8:00pm GMT.

Watch Atletico Madrid vs Barcelona on Premier Sports Fans in the UK and Ireland can subscribe to Premier Sports from £18.99/month, with annual plans available for £149.99. You can also add it to your Prime Video, Virgin Media or STV Player accounts if required.

How to watch Atletico Madrid vs Barcelona in the US

Atletico Madrid vs Barcelona is live on ESPN in the US. Those looking for Spanish-language coverage should head to ESPN Deportes.

Kick-off is at 3:00pm ET.

Watch Atletico Madrid vs Barcelona on ESPN Select ESPN Select will have live coverage of every single match in both English and Spanish across the 2026/27 season, including Atletico Madrid vs Barcelona. A standalone subscription costs $13.99 per month or $139.99 per year.

How to watch Atletico Madrid vs Barcelona in Australia

Viewers in Australia can stream Atletico Madrid vs Barcelona on beIN SPORTS. The game kicks-off at 7:00am AEDT on Monday, with coverage on beIN SPORTS 2.

Watch Atletico Madrid vs Barcelona on beIN SPORTS Watch every La Liga 2026/27 game live on beIN SPORTS, including Atletico Madrid vs Barcelona. You can buy a subscription for $16.99 per month or $169.99 per year, which includes a 7-day free trial.

Atletico Madrid vs Barcelona: Preview

It should be quite an atmosphere at the Metropolitano as Atletico Madrid take on champions Barcelona, who are two points ahead of them at the top of La Liga.

Atleti have been in scintillating form in the league, winning seven successive games to start the weekend sandwiched between Barca and their city rivals Real Madrid. They have already beaten one of the El Clasico heavyweights here this season, seeing off Real 2-1 in September, and will believe they can repeat the trick tonight.

Diego Simeone will want a reaction from his team after they lost 2-0 to Bayern Munich at the Metropolitano in the Champions League in midweek, a result that ended their unbeaten home record this term.

The return of midfielder Johnny Cardoso means centre back Cristian Romero is Atleti's only absentee, as they hunt a first home league victory over Barca since October 2021.

SEE ALSO How to watch La Liga live streams from anywhere

Barcelona have been in imperious form this season and beat Aston Villa 3-0 in the Champions League in midweek, but Hansi Flick's side still have a point to prove.

Their only two defeats of the campaign came against Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League and Real Madrid in La Liga, so despite racking up 13 wins and 60 goals in all competitions, they are yet to claim a statement victory.

That would change if they take all three points at the Metropolitano and Barca know what it takes to achieve that, having already beaten Atleti twice in Madrid in 2026.

However, they have already suffered a setback after influential midfielder Rodri injured his hamstring against Villa, ruling him out of the visit to his former club. Of the other injured players, Andreas Christensen, Eric Garcia and Jules Kounde appear to be closest to returning, with Dani Olmo, Roony Bardghji and Xavi Espart longer-term absentees.

FourFourTwo's prediction

Atletico Madrid 1-2 Barcelona

We expect Barca to edge a closely-fought contest thanks to their extra attacking quality.