Leeds United legend Ian Harte recalls a prematch ritual against Barcelona that backfired spectacularly

Former Leeds United hero Ian Harte has told FourFourTwo about what it was like to play in two groups of death in the Champions League.

Speaking in the Players Lounge series of the magazine, the Irishman recalled the early 2000s at Elland Road, when the Whites had one of the strongest teams in the Premier League – and says it was one of the best sides he ever played in.

"It was unbelievable," Harte told FFT of that side. "Mostly it was a group of young lads who had come up from the academy, who were really hungry to go out and do the best they could. And then there were a few additions, such as Olivier Dacourt – he was massive in midfield – and Mark Viduka had come in as well.

"It was amazing to go in every day and there was a great togetherness which ultimately showed on the pitch. Especially when we played the likes of Manchester United, Chelsea and Arsenal."

Back in those days, there were two separate group phases in the Champions League. Harte says that Leeds were unlucky enough to get two groups of death – and that things were so stacked against them, that he prayed prior to the away match against Barcelona.

"The [second group phase] draw was about 11 o’clock in the morning and we were on the training pitch. David O’Leary came out and we were all dying to find out who we’d got. We ended up going from one group of death – Barcelona, 1860 Munich and Besiktas – to another one with Real Madrid, Lazio and Anderlecht!

"It was amazing to play Barcelona in the first round; as you go down to the pitch, there’s a chapel on the right-hand side. We all went in there to say a prayer but I’m guessing it didn’t work because we got smashed 4-0! That was a reality check.

"We thought if we went out there and overly-respected Barcelona or any other team, the journey would be over very quickly. So we dusted ourselves off and went on a really good run."

