Leeds United v Leicester City live stream: How to watch the Premier League from anywhere in the world

Leicester will be looking to return to winning ways in the Premier League when they face Leeds on Sunday.

Brendan Rodgers' side were made to pay for a slow start to their meeting with Arsenal last time out. The Gunners came out on the front foot and took a 2-0 lead through Gabriel Magalhaes and Emile Smith Rowe, before successfully soaking up pressure for the remainder of the match. Leicester did create chances and could perhaps have got back into the game, but the Arsenal goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale was superb throughout.

The Foxes are yet to get going this season and are in the bottom half of the table going into the weekend. Defensive shakiness continues to undermine them, particularly away from home – only Aston Villa, Burnley and Norwich have shipped more goals on the road than Leicester. They are also in a precarious position in the Europa League following a 1-1 draw with Spartak Moscow on Thursday.

Leeds eked out a 2-1 victory over Norwich last weekend to move three points clear of the drop zone. It was not a vintage display from Marcelo Bielsa's men, but the Argentine will have been delighted to pick up maximum points on the road for the first time this season. Raphinha was the star of the show and has almost single-handedly carried the Leeds attack at times in recent weeks.

The Whites remain without Robin Koch, Patrick Bamford and Luke Ayling for the visit of Leicester. Bielsa could stick with the 3-3-3-1 formation he used against Norwich if the Foxes opt for a front two, in which case Mateusz Klich is likely to remain on the bench.

Leicester will be unable to call upon the services of James Justin, Marc Albrighton and Wesley Fofana on Sunday. Ayoze Perez is available again, while Harvey Barnes, Ricardo Pereira and James Maddison are in contention too.

Kick-off is at 2pm GMT on Sunday 7 November. See below for international broadcast options.

UK TV rights

Sky Sports and BT Sport are the two main players once again, but Amazon also have a slice of the pie in 2021/22.

US TV rights

NBC Sports Group are the Premier League rights holders, with the Peacock Premium streaming platform showing even more than the 175 games it aired last season, with other matches split between NBCSN channel, CNBC and the over-the-air NBC broadcast channel. If you pick up a fuboTV subscription for the games not on Peacock Premium, you'll be able to watch every game.

Canada TV rights

DAZN subscribers can watch every single Premier League game in 2021/22 – and it gets better. After a one-month free trial, you'll only have to pay a rolling $20-a-month fee, or make it an annual subscription of $150.

The broadcaster also has all the rights to Champions League and Europa League games in Canada, too.

Australia TV rights

Optus Sport are offering every game of the Premier League season for just $14.99/month for non-subscribers, which you can get via a Fetch TV box and other friendly streaming devices.

New Zealand TV rights

Spark Sport are serving up all 380 games – plus various highlights and magazine shows throughout the week, as well as the Champions League – for $24.99 a month, after a seven-day free trial.

It's also available via web browsers, Apple/Android devices, Google Chromecast and some Samsung TVs, and Apple TV and Smart TV compatibility new for this season.

