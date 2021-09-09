Leicester City vs Manchester City: Who is the referee for the match this weekend?

Leicester face off against Man City this weekend in the Premier League - and the game will be officiated by Paul Tierney.

Here are the match officials in full for the fixture.

Referee: Paul Tierney

Wigan-born Paul Tierney has been refereeing in the Premier League since 2014 and was promoted to the FIFA list of Referees on 1 January 2018.

Tierney officiated the Championship play-off final between Aston Villa and Derby County and the 2021 League Cup Final between Manchester City and Tottenham Hotspur.

Assistants: Constantine Hatzidakis, Neil Davies

Constantine Hatzidakis first started refereeing in the Football League in 2012. He first ran the line in the Premier League in 2014 and since 2019, he has been assistant referee at three Europa League matches as well as the 2019 FA Cup final.

Neil Davies officiated 27 Premier League games in 2020/21 and has been linesman at 96 Championship matches prior to this season. Davies is London-based and has a MMath focused in Mathematics from Oxford University.

Fourth Official: Andy Madley

Huddersfield-born Andy Madley has been refereeing in the Premier League in 2018 and was added to the Select Group 1 in 2019. He had been working as a referee in Select Group 2 for three years prior.

Madley has been an assistant referee on all three Football League Divisions and has refereed the 2013 League Two play-off final, the 2015 League One play-off final and the 2019 League One play-off final.

VAR: Andre Marriner

Birmingham-based Andre Marriner is one of the most experienced referees in England, having refereed for FIFA between 2009 and 2017 and taken charge of the 2013 FA Cup final, in which Wigan Athletic beat Manchester City.

Mariner first joined the Premier League in 2004, having officiated since 1992 in the Birmingham Amateur Football League and the Southern Football League. Infamously, Marriner was the referee who wrongly sent off Kieran Gibbs in 2014, following a deliberate handball actually committed by Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain.

Assistant VAR: Richard West

A Premier League assistant referee since 2008, Richard West has officiated over 400 matches in England’s top four tiers. West was linesman at the 2012 Community Shield.

