Tottenham report: Dele Alli set for incredible loan move abroad

Tottenham look set to send Dele Alli on loan abroad in the final hours of the transfer window.

The England international has struggled for close to two years now, first dipping in form under Jose Mourinho, before underwhelming for Nuno Espirito Santo. Antonio Conte has not favoured Alli either – and with a flurry of Premier League activity on deadline, it doesn't look like the midfielder will be staying in England.

AC Milan were rumoured to be launching a move to take him until the end of the season and now reports are linking the Milton Keynes-born star with LaLiga instead.

Valencia are said to be interested in adding Alli to their ranks on loan, after agreeing a deal to sign Alli's teammate Bryan Gil until the end of the season.

The 25-year-old has suffered a steep fall from grace, going from one of England's brightest talents at the 2018 World Cup to not even making the 30-man provisional Euro 2020 squad. Paris Saint-Germain were rumoured to be interested in taking Alli on loan this time last year when former manager Mauricio Pochettino arrived at the Parc Des Princes but the move never materialised.

With the player looking to revitalise his career, it seems likely that the player could move permanently in the summer – especially he impresses on loan until the end of the season.

More Tottenham news

SALES Tottenham report: Antonio Conte to raise £84m from FOUR player sales – with huge signings on the horizon

DEADLINE DAY Tottenham agree deal for Juventus star to become Antonio Conte's first signing

TRANSFERS Antonio Conte urges Tottenham to match his ambition if he is to stay long-term