Aaron Ramsey offered to Wolves - but he's just 'one step away' from Rangers

Aaron Ramsey's Juventus contract is due to expire this summer, and both Wolves and Rangers are hoping to sign the Welsh midfielder before the transfer window shuts at 11pm tonight.

Calciomercato is reporting that super-agent Jorge Mendes has offered Ramsey to Wolves and is working on the deal to bring him to Molineux, but Tuttosport claims the 31-year-old is just "one step away" from joining Rangers, with Juventus prepared to accept the Scottish club's offer.

The deal is expected to be a six-month loan deal, with either club paying part of his wages. Ramsey will become a free agent in the summer though, and Juventus would prefer to generate some money through a sale.

Ramsey has already personally rejected advances from Burnley and Crystal Palace, but Wolves have emerged as front runners, along with Rangers, in securing Ramsey's signature.

The Italian giants' manager Massimiliano Allegri confirmed earlier in January that Ramsey's services weren't required in Turin anymore, as the club looks to relieve themselves of his reported £400,000-a-week wages.

The Welshman joined the Old Lady on a free transfer in July 2019 from Arsenal. Since joining, he has scored six goals in 69 games at the club, but this season he has started just one league game and has played less than 100 minutes for the Italian team.

