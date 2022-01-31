Everton report: Toffees explore Luka Jovic loan
By Mark White published
Everton are having a busy day, with plenty of business on deadline day and the small matter of a new manager
Everton are looking at a loan move for Real Madrid striker Luka Jovic.
That's according to reports that say that the Serbian striker is a target for new manager Frank Lampard, as the former Chelsea and Derby boss looks to rebuild his squad ahead of the second half of the season.
It's a busy day for the Toffees, who are also linked with Manchester United misfit Donny van de Beek and Idrissa Gueye, while the name of Jesse Lingard is constantly being mentioned with Goodison Park as well as Newcastle United.
Rafa Benitez favoured a strong target man during his time in charge on the blue half of Merseyside. When Dominic Calvert-Lewin suffered injury issues, however, he reverted to the much-maligned Salomon Rondon as a no.2.
Jovic would be a much more competent deputy for Calvert-Lewin but whether or not Real Madrid would sanction a move in which their player wouldn't start many games, remains to be seen. Lampard has not used a front two in his career – and Richarlison is another key player at Goodison who would likely partner Calvert-Lewin if the move to a partnership up front was made.
Jovic has underwhelmed since arriving at Real Madrid and is expected to move on loan today.
Mark White has been a staff writer on FourFourTwo since joining in January 2020, writing pieces for both online and the magazine. He is a keen player of the Football Manager series and creates Twitter accounts for his Fantasy Premier League team every year, before losing interest in his team every September.
