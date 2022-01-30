Tottenham report: Bryan Gil set for surprise exit

Tottenham star Bryan Gil is to leave north London before deadline day, according to renowned transfer guru Fabrizio Romano.

The Spanish youngster joined Spurs from Sevilla last summer in a deal that took Erik Lamela in the opposite direction but has struggled for minutes, both under Antonio Conte and his predecessor, Nuno Espirito Santo.

Gil is now set to move to Valencia until the end of the season, where he is likely to feature a little more.

Romano also claims that there is plenty more business set for the north Londoners.

Dejan Kulusevski has signed from Juventus on loan for the Lilywhites until the end of the season on loan, with an option included to buy the attacker, while Rodrigo Bentancur is set to join his teammate. This is after Spurs lost out on Adama Traore, who has moved to Barcelona on loan.

Tanguy Ndombele is in advanced negotiations with Lyon over a move, that could see the French midfielder rejoin his former club permanently. Giovanni Lo Celso was in talks with Lyon, too – before the deal collapsed over the player's preference for Villarreal.

Romano, who is based in Italy, also says that "Dele Alli [going to] AC Milan rumours are wide of [the] mark."

