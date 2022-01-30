Manchester United report: World Cup-winning star offered eye-watering £480,000 a week

Manchester United are set to offer one misfiring World Cup winner an incredible contract, as Ralf Rangnick desperately seeks to improve his squad this month.

Ousmane Dembele, who is also a target for Chelsea, has been told to leave Barcelona this month, as his five-year contract in Catalonia comes to a conclusion this summer. Dembele was brought to LaLiga for an incredible fee of over £100m after a breakout season with Borussia Dortmund – but could now leave for nothing.

With two Premier League clubs interested along with Paris Saint-Germain, the Blaugrana are keen to recoup any kind of money they can for their underwhelming winger, who has suffered dreadful injury issues during his Barca career, while attracting headlines for ill discipline and laziness.

United's contract offer, according to Spanish outlet ABC, however could top as much as £480,000.

The Red Devils certainly have the money to make such a deal happen but the figure seems unlikely for a number of reasons. Dembele has done very little to justify that kind of salary over the past five years and though the 24-year-old is an undoubted game-changer, he's just six months away from being clubless.

United, Chelsea and PSG will all be battling for his signature, though it's quite likely that interim manager Ralf Rangnick is a fan, given the connection to the Bundesliga.

The Old Trafford outfit have not signed anyone so far this month.

