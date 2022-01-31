Jesse Lingard reiterates desire to leave Manchester United – as West Ham battle Newcastle for signature

Jesse Lingard once again reiterated his desire to leave Manchester United this January transfer window during talks with Ralf Rangnick at United's Carrington training ground earlier today, with both Newcastle and West Ham attempting to secure his services.

The Athletic is reporting the interim manager will allow the midfielder to leave on-loan in search of first time football, but any move depends on the hierarchy at Old Trafford.

The 29-year-old's contract is set to expire in the summer, and it looks likely he won't sign anything else at his boyhood club due to the lack of regular first team football. Consequently, Manchester United are looking for some financial incentive to loan Lingard out ahead of his exit in six months time.

Lingard and Newcastle have already agreed personal terms, but the north east club pulled out of any potential deal after refusing to pay Manchester United's loan fee demands. The Red Devils wanted Newcastle to pay a loan fee, cover the entirety of Lingard's £100,000-a-week wages, and also provide a bonus payment should the club survive relegation this year.

Meanwhile, reports suggest any move to West Ham could be blocked by Manchester United directors, under the assumption Lingard would benefit a direct fourth-place rival.

After joining the London club in January last year, the 29-year-old scored nine goals in 16 appearances. It is also believed reuniting with David Moyes at West Ham is Lingard's preferred destination, though any opportunity for regular minutes will no doubt entice him.

With the 11pm deadline fast-approaching though, both Newcastle and West Ham will have to act sharply and meet Manchester United's demands if they're intent on securing Lingard's signature. Expect this to go down to the wire.

