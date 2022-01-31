Norwich report: Todd Cantwell edges towards surprise move out of the Premier League

There rumours of Norwich City batting away offers of £45m for Todd Cantwell in the summer. The young attacking midfielder was Aston Villa's first port of call after selling Jack Grealish – well, second if you count Emi Buendia, signed before Grealish left.

Now, it looks as though Cantwell could be leaving for just a snip of that.

Reports are linking the mercurial midfielder with a move away from Carrow Road, with Bournemouth heavily linked with the player. A loan move is being touted, with the Cherries having an obligation to make it permanent, should Scott Parker lead his side back to the Premier League this season.

The transfer marks a sharp change in fortune for Cantwell, who was a regular under Daniel Farke's tutelage and a key member of title-winning sides. Having struggled in both Farke's final days and during Dean Smith's reign, however, a move seemed inevitable either this window or next.

It doesn't look like Norwich are going to complete any more deals this window, with Smith's side still in the bottom three – unlike Bournemouth, who are busy today.

Nat Phillips looks close to arriving on loan from Liverpool, joining fellow Premier League fringe star Freddie Woodman from Newcastle United. There are also moves in the offing for Siriki Dembele and Kieffer Moore.

