Liverpool v Leeds United live stream: How to watch the Premier League from anywhere in the world

Liverpool v Leeds United live stream, Wednesday 23 February, 7.45pm GMT

Liverpool will move to within three points of top spot in the Premier League if they beat Leeds in a rearranged fixture on Wednesday.

Tottenham's surprise 3-2 victory over Manchester City at the weekend has breathed new life into the title race. Harry Kane's dramatic late winner was cheered in the red half of Merseyside as well as the white and navy section of north London, with Liverpool's title prospects now in their own hands once more. If the Reds win all their remaining games, they will be champions of England again.

Jurgen Klopp's side fell behind to Norwich on Saturday, but it would have been a major shock had they dropped points to Dean Smith's strugglers. Goals from Sadio Mane, Mohamed Salah and Luis Diaz gave Liverpool their 17th win of the season. The Reds have scored more goals than any other team in the division, and Diaz's arrival in January has only added to the firepower at Klopp's disposal.

Some of a Leeds persuasion may be nervously looking over their shoulder right now. A 4-2 defeat by Manchester United on Sunday has left the Whites just five points above the bottom three, and some of the teams below them in the table have played fewer games. Leeds will be desperate to return to winning ways as soon as possible.

Liverpool will hope to have Diogo Jota available again for Wednesday's clash, but the Portugal international will need to be assessed. Roberto Firmino is definitely out, so Klopp could continue with the same front three that started against Norwich. Trent Alexander-Arnold and Andy Robertson were rested at the weekend but are likely to return here, although Klopp will have one eye on Sunday's League Cup final against Chelsea.

Leeds remain without Liam Cooper, Patrick Bamford and Kalvin Phillips, three players who have been integral since Bielsa's appointment. Robin Koch suffered a head injury against Manchester United and will need to be looked at in accordance with the concussion protocols. Sam Greenwood and Leo Hjelde are sidelined.

Kick-off is at 7.45pm GMT on Wednesday 23 February. See below for international broadcast options.

VPN guide

(Image credit: Getty)

If you're out of the country for a round of Premier League fixtures, then annoyingly your domestic on-demand services won't work – the broadcaster knows where you are because of your IP address (boo!). You'll be blocked from watching it, which is not ideal if you've paid up for a subscription and still want to catch the action without resorting to illegal feeds you've found on Reddit.

But assistance is on hand. To get around that, all you have to do is get a Virtual Private Network (VPN), assuming it complies with your broadcaster's T&Cs. A VPN creates a private connection between your device and t'internet, meaning the service can't work out where you are and won't automatically block the service you've paid for. All the info going between is entirely encrypted – and that's a result.

There are plenty of good-value options out there, including:

(Image credit: Future)

ExpressVPN including a 30-day, money-back guarantee FourFourTwo’s brainy office mates TechRadar love its super speedy connections, trustworthy security and the fact it works with Android, Apple, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, PS4 and loads more. You also get a money-back guarantee, 24/7 support and it's currently available for a knockdown price. Go get it!

NordVPN with quality mobile and desktop apps A cheaper option and almost ExpressVPN's equal when it comes to quality, too. A single subscription covers six connections, so you can use it on mobile, laptop, streaming devices and more, all at the same time.

Surfshark offers a great VPN at a fraction of the price It's clear to see why Surfshark is top of TechRadar's best cheap VPN table – it combines an excellent product with bargain pricing, starting at £2/$2.50 a month!

UK TV rights

Sky Sports and BT Sport are the two main players once again, but Amazon also have a slice of the pie in 2021/22.

US TV rights

NBC Sports Group are the Premier League rights holders, with the Peacock Premium streaming platform showing even more than the 175 games it aired last season, with other matches split between NBCSN channel, CNBC and the over-the-air NBC broadcast channel. If you pick up a fuboTV subscription for the games not on Peacock Premium, you'll be able to watch every game.

Head back to our VPN advice so you can take advantage when you're out of the country.

Canada TV rights

DAZN subscribers can watch every single Premier League game in 2021/22 – and it gets better. After a one-month free trial, you'll only have to pay a rolling $20-a-month fee, or make it an annual subscription of $150.

The broadcaster also has all the rights to Champions League and Europa League games in Canada, too.

Want in while you're out of Canada? Scroll back up and check out the VPN offers above.

Australia TV rights

Optus Sport are offering every game of the Premier League season for just $14.99/month for non-subscribers, which you can get via a Fetch TV box and other friendly streaming devices.

To take advantage while you're not Down Under, follow the VPN advice towards the top of this page.

New Zealand TV rights

(Image credit: Future)

Spark Sport are serving up all 380 games – plus various highlights and magazine shows throughout the week, as well as the Champions League – for $24.99 a month, after a seven-day free trial.

It's also available via web browsers, Apple/Android devices, Google Chromecast and some Samsung TVs, and Apple TV and Smart TV compatibility new for this season.

Check out our VPN deals to watch when you’re not in New Zealand.

