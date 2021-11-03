Manchester City v Club Brugge live stream: How to watch the Champions League from anywhere in the world

Manchester City v Club Brugge live stream, BT Sport, Wednesday 3 November, 8pm GMT

Manchester City can take another step closer to the knockout stage of the Champions League by beating Club Brugge on Wednesday.

Pep Guardiola's side were stunned at the weekend as Crystal Palace ran out 2-0 winners at the Etihad Stadium. The red card shown to Aymeric Laporte on the stroke of half-time was arguably the turning point, and City may well have emerged victorious had they had 10 men for 90 minutes.

However, the home team were already 1-0 down at the time of the red card and they struggled to create clear-cut chances before and after it. Their passing was often sloppy and imprecise, and Palace did a fine job of exploiting space on the counter-attack. Club Brugge will have noted how the Eagles managed to break in behind City's full-backs, although actually doing so is easier said than done.

Guardiola will hope for a response when his team return to action on Wednesday. They have been largely impressive in the Champions League to date. City beat RB Leipzig 6-3 on matchday one and were unfortunate to lose 2-0 to PSG in their second encounter. In their first meeting with Club Brugge, last season's runners-up registered a 5-1 victory.

City's attacking play was so fluid on that occasion that there was no post-match talk of the team needing a traditional centre-forward. After the Palace defeat, though, some bemoaned the absence of a poacher inside the penalty area. That is how it is likely to be all season long, with the analysis taking its lead from the result of City's most recent game.

Guardiola has no fresh injury concerns to contend with here, but we could see him shuffle the pack regardless. Raheem Sterling and Riyad Mahrez will hope to feature in attack, while the youngster Cole Palmer could also appear at some point after his goal against Club Brugge last month.

Kick-off is at 8pm GMT and the game is being shown live on BT Sport 3 in the UK.

