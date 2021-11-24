Manchester City v PSG live stream: How to watch the Champions League from anywhere in the world

Manchester City v PSG live stream, BT Sport, Wednesday 24 November, 8pm GMT

Manchester City will qualify for the knockout stage of the Champions League as Group A winners if they beat Paris Saint-Germain on Wednesday.

Pep Guardiola’s side lost 2-0 to PSG back in September, although they arguably deserved more from that match on the basis of their performance. City were the better team for most of the match at the Parc des Princes, but their lack of a cutting edge in the final third proved costly.

However, last season’s Champions League runners-up have won each of their other three matches in this season’s competition and occupy top spot in the group ahead of matchday five.

City warmed up for Wednesday’s encounter with a comfortable 3-0 victory over Everton on Sunday. Guardiola’s men did not need to get out of second gear against lacklustre opposition, but the manager will have been pleased to see his team take their chances having occasionally struggled in front of goal this term.

PSG will advance to the last 16 if they triumph at the Etihad Stadium, although they will not be able to secure a first-place finish in Group A this week. Mauricio Pochettino’s side were not overly convincing in a 2-2 draw with RB Leipzig last time out, but they remain on course to progress.

City will have to make do without Kevin De Bruyne, who tested positive for COVID-19 last week. Jack Grealish is hoping to shake off a knock in time to feature, but Ferran Torres and Liam Delap remain on the treatment table.

PSG will be unable to call upon the services of Rafinha and Julian Draxler for the trip to the Etihad Stadium. Gianluigi Donnarumma has been suffering with illness and is unlikely to be involved, so Keylor Navas will start between the sticks. PSG are likely to start with their star-studded front three of Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappe and Neymar.

Kick-off is at 8pm GMT and the game is being shown live on BT Sport 2 in the UK.

