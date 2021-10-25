Manchester United next manager odds: Who could replace Ole Gunnar Solskjaer?

There is a lot of attention right now on the Manchester United next manager odds.

There have always been doubts about Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s managerial credentials. Success at Molde was followed by a disastrous stint in charge of Cardiff City when he first ventured into the Premier League.

Solskjaer then returned to Norway before he was unexpectedly granted the opportunity to revive Manchester United in December 2018. He lifted the mood upon replacing Jose Mourinho but the sense that he was holding the club back from competing for major honours persisted.

Yesterday’s 5-0 hammering at home to Liverpool increased the pressure on Solskjaer to a potentially unsustainable level. Many supporters believe that change is needed at the top, with the following managers tipped to take over.

Betting odds from Betfair included. Right now, you can get up to £100 in free bets when you sign up to Betfair. Please gamble responsibly.

Manchester United next manager odds: Zinedine Zidane (11/4 with Betfair)

Zidane has been without a club since his second spell as Real Madrid manager came to an end in the summer. Although he tasted plenty of success, he is yet to take the reins away from the Bernabeu, which could give Man United pause for thought.

After a decorated playing career, Zidane gradually moved into management. The former French superstar made it look easy, winning the Champions League in each of his first three seasons in the Real dugout.

He resigned in May 2018, claiming that change was needed at the club, but soon returned to replace his former teammate Santiago Solari. Zidane led Los Blancos to another La Liga title last year before stepping down again this summer.

Brendan Rodgers (7/2)

The former Liverpool manager, who led them to the brink of the Premier League title in 2014, went on to lift plenty of silverware at Celtic. He guided the club to consecutive domestic trebles and was on course to repeat the feat for a third season before taking over at Leicester City.

Returning to English football proved to be a wise decision, with Rodgers continuing to bolster his reputation. He impressively lifted the Foxes out of their malaise, returning them to European competition while playing an entertaining style of football.

Rodgers helped Leicester win the FA Cup for the first time in the club’s history last season, beating Chelsea 1-0 in the final through Youri Tielemans’ stunning long-range strike. The 48-year-old has also been linked with the vacancy at Newcastle United.

Antonio Conte (11/2)

The Italian has experience of managing world-class players and turning around famous clubs that have lost their way, as demonstrated by his work at Juventus, Chelsea and Inter Milan. He secured league titles with all of them, winning more than 60% of his games in charge.

Antonio Conte is currently unemployed after leaving the San Siro by mutual consent this summer amid disagreements about Inter’s transfer policy. He then held discussions with Tottenham Hotspur but decided against pursuing the opportunity.

Mauricio Pochettino (6/1)

Many Tottenham supporters continue to pine for the days of Pochettino, who turned them into one of the most exciting clubs in Europe. They competed for the title, and reached the final of the Champions League, before he was sacked in November 2019.

While Mourinho upset the spirit that his predecessor had worked so hard to build, Pochettino waited for his next role. At the start of this year, he was appointed as the new manager of Paris Saint-Germain but internal politics remain an issue at the Parc de Princes.

Erik ten Hag (10/1)

Ajax are playing some of the best football anywhere in the world. So far this season, the Dutch champions have been in irresistible form, scoring an outrageous 48 goals in all competitions while conceding just seven.

Ten Hag has turned them into a finely tuned machine since taking charge in December 2017. Not only have they enjoyed domestic success, but he also led Ajax to the semi-finals of the Champions League two years ago, seeing off Real Madrid and Juventus along the way.

Subscribe to FourFourTwo today and get three issues delivered for just £3.

Restock your kit bag with the best deals for footballers on Amazon right now

ALSO READ

LIST Football Manager 2022: All the FM22 wonderkids you'll need to sign

TALENT FIFA 22: The 150 best wonderkids in the game

GUIDE Best football gifts: Present ideas for football fans