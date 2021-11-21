Next Manchester United manager: What's stopping Zinedine Zidane taking the job?

Zinedine Zidane has been persistently linked with the Manchester United manager's job since leaving Real Madrid in the summer – and is currently the favourite to replace Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

And reports on Sunday morning indicate that the Old Trafford hierarchy have made Zidane their number one target.

However, there have also been plenty of stories over recent months distancing Zidane from the role, claiming the Frenchman does not want the job.

There are three main reasons that keep cropping up:

1. Zidane wants to hold out for the France job

Zidane is a France legend as a player, scoring twice in the 1998 World Cup final to deliver the country's first victory in the competition on home soil, as well as guiding them to the 2006 final as captain.

And though France are again reigning world champions, questions hang over current boss Didier Deschamps' ability in the dugout.

A shock second round defeat to Switzerland at Euro 2020 raised the possibility that the recently out-of-work Zidane could take over, but with France easing through World Cup qualification this month, it now seems unlikely the French Football Association will look to replace Deschamps ahead of Qatar 2022.

According to some reports, that doesn't dissuade Zidane, and he will continue to reject club offers to wait for the position to become vacant.

Zidane almost moved to the Premier League in the mid-1990s, when then-champions Blackburn were interested in the young Bordeaux midfielder, but the transfer fell through at a late stage.

After that, the Frenchman played for Juventus and Real Madrid, and never came particularly close to a switch to England.

And comments from his agent Alain Migliaccio in 2018 have driven a belief that he will never end up in the Premier League.

"I don’t think he will manage in England," told Le Journal Du Dimanche in October that year. "It doesn’t fit his style. I talked to him. It doesn’t really appeal to him."

3. Zidane's wife doesn't want to move to Manchester

Manchester's famously rainy climate doesn't appeal to everyone, especially if you're used to sunny Spain.

According to The Times, Zidane's wife Veronique is sceptical of a move to northern England.

And while this may not seem a huge sticking point – there are commutes available that may appeal, after all – if he's already sceptical of the role, pushing a move on his family might not be something he's interested in.

