Quiz! Can you name every England captain since 1966?

The England captain has to be different to a club captain. It's a very peculiar remit that has less to do with your natural leadership and more to do with your aura.

Take David Beckham, for example. He was never the most vocal player on the pitch; he was never given the Manchester United armband. He got the job because he was the physical embodiment of what it meant to be an England player, one way or another.

And while club captains were called up to the England squad during his tenure as England captain - think of Luke Young, for example - in Beckham's occasional absence, the armband passed to other senior members of the squad who hadn't captained their clubs.

So while we're looking for the biggest leaders to play for England today, we're basically also looking for the best players. Every one of these men has been given the armband from kick-off - we're not counting anyone who took over the role midgame - sorry, Conor Coady.

