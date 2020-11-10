Quiz! Can you name every England player to ever take a penalty in a tournament shootout?
We're clearly not very good at them - but can you recall who took them?
Seven minutes on the clock, 46 players to guess.
Remember to tweet your scores @FourFourTwo and share with your friends.
England don't always have the best record when it comes to penalty shootouts. But more often than not, the players involved bury their spot-kicks - just look at the stats.
Less a third of England players have missed penalties in the vital shootouts. If we're being immensely "glass half full" here, we could focus on the two-thirds of Lions who score.
But then it sometimes only takes one miss to lose the game. Just ask the current England boss.
Still - after the success against Colombia at the 2018 World Cup and against Switzerland in the third-place play-off of the 2019 Nations League, perhaps things really are changing for the better for England when it comes to penalty shootouts. We can be optimistic, right?
