Quiz! Can you name every England player to ever take a penalty in a tournament shootout?

Seven minutes on the clock, 46 players to guess.

Remember to tweet your scores @FourFourTwo and share with your friends.

NOW TRY Quiz! Can you get 50 correct answers in our big Premier League quiz?

England don't always have the best record when it comes to penalty shootouts. But more often than not, the players involved bury their spot-kicks - just look at the stats.

Less a third of England players have missed penalties in the vital shootouts. If we're being immensely "glass half full" here, we could focus on the two-thirds of Lions who score.

But then it sometimes only takes one miss to lose the game. Just ask the current England boss.

Still - after the success against Colombia at the 2018 World Cup and against Switzerland in the third-place play-off of the 2019 Nations League, perhaps things really are changing for the better for England when it comes to penalty shootouts. We can be optimistic, right?

While you’re here, subscribe to FourFourTwo and save 48% – available until Christmas. It’s the perfect gift idea for anybody who loves football (including yourself)!

NOW READ

LIST Every Premier League player out of contract next summer

RICHARD JOLLY This Manchester United team remains a mass of contradictions - that's why they'll stay in limbo for now

RANKED! The 10 best Arsenal sides ever