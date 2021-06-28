Quiz! Can you name every European Ballon d'Or winner ever?

10 minutes on the clock, 51 players to guess.

The Ballon d'Or was only eligible for European players up until 1995. So Diego Maradona never got one. Neither did Pele - though he probably claimed someone else's.

In fact, the first non-European recipient of the award wasn't South American, as you may assume. It was George Weah, the current Liberian present, who dedicated his award to former manager Arsene Wenger upon his victory.

And the following year, while the original Ronaldo was making La Liga defenders look like traffic cones, the BdO bods overlooked R9 in favour of giving it to someone else.

So despite the strange relationship that this award has had with the rest of the world, we'd like you to name every winner that the creators intended to win it - the Europeans. It's much nicer seeing the likes of Messi, Kaka and Rivaldo lift it though, granted...

