Quiz! Can you name every nation to have played England more than once in a friendly?

Six minutes on the clock, 47 nations to guess.

The first international match of any kind was a friendly. Well, as friendly as any game between England and Scotland could possibly be.

England have entertained plenty of nations, finding in gaps in the schedule to crowbar in more friendlies. True, there are fewer than there used to be. But there's something nice about a one-off game where there's nothing to play for but pride. Especially as they're rarer beasts these days.

Actually, England have played a Rest of Europe XI in a friendly - and a Rest of the World side, twice in fact. We're not counting them here, since they're not nations.

But in light of New Zealand ringing up to cancel their date with the Three Lions next month, we wondered... who have we played most as a nation since that very first match against Scotland in 1872?

