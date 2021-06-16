Quiz! Can you name Italy's top appearance-holders and scorers?

Five minutes on the clock, 20 players to guess.

Remember to tweet your scores @FourFourTwo and share with your mates.

Want to bet on Euro 2020? Sign up to Bet365 now and get up to £100 in Bet Credits

NOW TRY Quiz! Can you name every country Gianluigi Buffon has played against?

When we think of Italian football, we tend to think of the defence.

It was the Italians that gave the world catenaccio, after all. Derived from the Italian word for "bolting a gate", the tactical style was the pre-Mourinho bus-parking phenomenon that relied on teams inserting an extra player into the backline to shut up shop.

And it worked phenomenally well. Just look at the success that Italian sides had in the 60s in the European Cup. It's perhaps no surprise then that the majority of the players in today's quiz are defensive in nature and have enjoyed long, healthy careers based on intuition of where the ball will fall, long after their physicality has prevented them from chasing it too far.

Oh and the top scorer of Italy only has 35 goals. A defensive nation isn't too harsh a stereotype to give them then?

MORE QUIZZES

Quiz! Can you name every club to reach a Champions League or European Cup final?

Quiz! Can you name the 25 goalkeepers with the most Premier League appearances?

Quiz! Can you name every English league champion ever?