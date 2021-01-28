Quiz! Can you name every country Gianluigi Buffon has played against?

10 minutes on the clock, 173 nations to guess.

Gigi Buffon was 12 when Italia 90 took place.

It's incredible that he's still playing professional football really, let alone that he's doing it at one of the biggest clubs in the world game. Buffon is an icon of longevity who now plays against the sons of players he faced in his early career.

Today, Buffon turns 43. And what a career he's had. A World Cup trophy, becoming the most expensive goalkeeper ever, lifting countless Serie A titles, staying with Juventus after relegation, taking a gap year to Paris Saint-Germain and screaming in Michael Oliver's face, "Clearly you cannot have a heart in your chest, but a bag of rubbish." It's been quite the ride.

Today, we're looking at his international achievements. Can you recall the countries Buffon has lined up against for Italy?

