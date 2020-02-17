Quiz! Can you name the line-ups from the Chelsea vs Man United Champions League final of 2008?

We're giving you a very generous six minutes to name all 22 starters, plus the three subs that came on at some stage during the match.

Chelsea host Manchester United in the Premier League on Monday evening, with both sides desperate for points in the push for a top-four finish.

It never used to be like this! Indeed, just 12 years ago, the Blues and the Red Devils were arguably Europe's finest teams, as evidenced by their clash in the 2008 Champions League final.

It was a tense game, but one which had it all: goals, a red card, a penalty-shootout and one moment in particular which has gone down in footballing folklore.

So, can you name every player to feature that fateful night? Give it a go, and then take in those teams for a moment. Oh, how times have changed!

