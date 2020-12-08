Quiz! Can you name Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo's most frequent teammates?

10 minutes on the clock, 20 players to get.

Well, one of them has to be the greatest footballer of all time... right?

Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi have dominated football for 15 years, give or take a day or two. And yet for all the pair's similarities, it's the differences that draw people.

One played for one of the Clasico giants, the other played for the others. One played for Guardiola, one for Mourinho. One played predominantly on the right, the other the on left. One has developed into more of a midfielder, the other more of a striker.

Today, we're looking at some more differences between the pair - their teammates. No one appears on both lists, funnily enough. Polarising.

