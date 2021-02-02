Quiz! Can you name the most valuable players from every continent?

Five minutes on the clock, 30 players to guess.

If you were to play a tournament between each of the six confederations in FIFA, who would you pick for each?

There are some obvious choices along the way. South America don't just have the flair these days of course but some of the best tacklers around. Africa has produced some of the most phenomenal forwards the Premier League has seen in recent years. Asia currently offers a superstar in London.

Things get a little trickier when you dig down into Oceania for example. And who are the other Asian players?

We've ranked the top five most valuable players per confederation - according to Transfermarkt, at least - but it's up to you to tell us who they are.

