Quiz! Can you name the former clubs of Real Madrid's 2017-winning XI?

On this day in 2017, Real Madrid won the Champions League for the 12th time - yes, 12.

That particular night, Zizou's boys dismantled Juventus in Cardiff. Goals from Cristiano Ronaldo - of course - along with Casemiro and Marco Asensio sealed victory for Real. Shame really, since Mario Mandzukic's finish deserved better.

It was the first final in the tournament's history under a closed roof and a repeat of the 1998 final - but we're interested in a particular kind of fact for today's quiz.

Of the starting XI that won the game for Los Blancos - or Los Purples, as they were that night - we'd like you to name their former clubs.

