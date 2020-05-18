Quiz! Can you name the goalscorers of the Premier League's last 300 goals?

You've got 20 minutes on the clock to try and name as many of the 300 goalscorers we're looking for. This is a big'un.

It feels like a lifetime ago since Leicester City were running riot, hitting Aston Villa for four in the last Premier League match before the enforced suspension.

The Prem may well come back to our grounds - albeit behind closed doors - but for now, our latest memories are of Mikel Arteta's Arsenal beginning to find form, Manchester United improving hugely thanks to a January buy, Liverpool somewhat stuttering and a nail-biting relegation battle at the foot of the table.

Things may look different when the league comes back - if it comes back. But for now, we'd like you to cast your mind back to who scored the last 300 goals that the league witnessed.

This is our biggest ever quiz - how well do you remember the last few months of football?

