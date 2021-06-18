Quiz! Can you name the line-ups from England vs Scotland in 1996?

Six minutes on the clock, 28 players to guess.

It's the oldest rivalry in football - but we don't see it so much these days. Especially in tournament football.

England and Scotland played the very first international. The pair used to face each other in the British Home Championship along with the other home nations - the four-way tournament was even used to determine which of the four would play at the World Cup.

But at a proper big competition, the last time England faced Scotland was 25 whole years ago. The scene was Wembley Stadium, just as it will be this year; the score was 2-0 to the Three Lions.

But who played in that game back in Euro 96? We'd like you to name both sides and the substitutes. We're fairly sure you can name that second goalscorer...

