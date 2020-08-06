Why a Ryan Sessegnon transfer back to Fulham this summer would make sense for everyone – even Tottenham

It was difficult not to spare a thought for Ryan Sessegnon on Tuesday evening, as his former team-mates - among them his twin brother Steven - cavorted across the champagne drenched Wembley turf in the aftermath of Fulham’s Championship Play-Off Final victory over Brentford. You wonder if the 20-year-old, watching at home, felt a pang of regret.

Things haven’t gone to plan for the left-winger since he made a £25m switch to Tottenham last summer. He endured a difficult first season in the Premier League, as Fulham were relegated straight back to the second-tier, but a subsequent move to Spurs seemed a good fit.

In hindsight, he should possibly have stayed put. After just six Premier League appearances in 2019/20, there are plenty of rumours that the Cottagers want to bring Sessegnon back to his boyhood club, with a loan deal touted as the likeliest option.

TREAT YOURSELF Get the new Tottenham 2020/21 home shirt now

(Image credit: PA Images)

On the face of things, it would make sense for all involved.

Sessegnon, as he would undoubtedly receive increased top-level playing time at the club he made his name with.

Fulham, as reinforcements who can immediately buy into the club’s ethos are needed for a tough survival campaign.

And also for Tottenham, who, now under Jose Mourninho’s stewardship, may have to rely on loaning out their young players in order to guarantee playing time.

Sessegnon has certainly not regressed technically since making the step-up to Tottenham, but he does look short on confidence. He’s had his fair share of injury problems, while the sudden leap in competition for playing time and a managerial change that was never going to be good news for him have also taken their toll. A loan move back to Fulham would solve at least two of those issues.

Back in SW6, he’d be competing with Aboubacar Kamara and Ivan Cavileiro for a left-wing berth instead of Son Heung-min and Dele Alli, while also providing much needed cover for Joe Bryan at left-back. In Parker, he’d have a manager who has shown great patience with younger players. Parker's careful management of Josh Onomah a case in point. Onomah was included as part of Tottenham’s deal to sign Sessegnon last summer and initially struggled before playing a key role in the run-in.

(Image credit: PA Images)

Crucially, Sessegnon would also have the backing of a fanbase that appreciates him and feels no bitterness over his transfer to Tottenham. Memories of the then-17-year-old’s winning assist in the 2018 Play-Off Final against Aston Villa still live strong in the memory, and he’d be welcomed back by most with open arms.

It might be too late to dream of a place in Gareth Southgate’s squad for next summer’s Euros, but Sessegnon – who was a key player for England's U19 European Champions three years ago – must know his chances of earning a senior international cap any time soon will be vastly improved if he plays regular Premier League football. A move back home might be his best option this season.

While you’re here, why not subscribe to the mag - get your first five issues for just £5, almost £25 cheaper than buying it in the shops!

NOW READ...

FIFA 21 New features confirmed: Ultimate Team, career mode, gameplay and Volta changes

DENNIS BERGKAMP EXCLUSIVE “I understand why people say I didn’t really mean that Newcastle goal – but I did...”

TRANSFERS The position EVERY Premier League club needs to strengthen in this summer