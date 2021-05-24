Ukraine Euro 2020 group: Who have they been drawn against?

The Ukraine Euro 2020 group will get under way in Bucharest on June 13.

As the name indicates, Euro 2020 was originally planned for last summer, but UEFA decided to delay it by 12 months because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The 16th edition of the competition, which will be hosted by 11 different cities around the continent, kicks off with a clash between Italy and Turkey in Rome on June 11.

The final will take place a month later, with England, France, Belgium, Portugal, Spain and Germany all in contention to be involved at Wembley on July 11.

Group C

Netherlands

Austria

Ukraine

North Macedonia

Ukraine will be looking to reach the knockout stage of the European Championship for the first time as an independent nation this summer.

The Euro 2012 co-hosts have participated in the last two editions of the competition, but they failed to get out of their group on both occasions.

Ukraine were particularly disappointing at Euro 2016, where they were the only team who failed to pick up a single point.

They also failed to reach the 2018 World Cup, but their performances and results in qualification for Euro 2020 were impressive.

Ukraine won six and drew two of their eight games, finishing top of a group containing Portugal, the reigning European champions.

Now managed by their legendary former striker Andriy Shevchenko, Ukraine will be desperate to make their mark at Euro 2020.

Their campaign kicks off against the Netherlands on June 13, with their opponents benefiting from home advantage in Amsterdam.

Next up is a meeting with North Macedonia in Bucharest four days later, before Ukraine lock horns with Austria in the same city.

That final game in particular could be pivotal to their chances of qualifying for the knockout phase.

A second-place finish in Group C would see Ukraine face the winner of Group A - potentially Italy - at Wembley in the round of 16.