What happened to the man Eric Cantona kung fu kicked?

Eric Cantona's infamous kung fu kick on a fan at Selhurst Park was only the beginning of the story in January 1995. Further violence was to follow at the court hearing.

During the trial in May 1996, Matthew Simmons claimed he had shouted "Off! Off! Off! It's an early bath for you, Mr Cantona!" – the Frenchman having been dismissed for challenge on Palace defender Richard Shaw.

Cantona's defence denied this version of events, claiming what Simmons had actually shouted, "F*** off back to France you French bastard", before dubbing the Manchester United forward a "French animal" and his mother a "French whore".

At Croydon Magistrates Court, Simmons was handed a £500 fine for abusive behaviour and also received a year-long stadium ban. Following the the verdict, the 21-year-old Simmons launched himself over the bench at Cantona's lawyer, kicking and grabbing prosecutor Jeffrey McCann.

McCann, who was 55 at the time, was dealing with his final case before retirement. He managed to wriggle free but looked terrified and dishevelled. Court staff took Simmons away in handcuffs. During the attack on McCann, Simmons reportedly yelled, "I am innocent, I swear on the Bible."

Simmons was jailed for a week for the attack. The court also ordered Simmons to pay a £500 fine as well as £200 in legal costs. Cantona, meanwhile, was given a two week jail term, which was later reduced to 150 hours community service on appeal.

Years later, reflecting on the incident, Cantona said, “I did the kung-fu kick on the hooligan because these kind of people shouldn't be at games. It’s a dream for some to kick these kind of people. It’s not the kind of thing you see every day."

