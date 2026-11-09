Quickfire Quiz 241: Can you answer 10 questions in 90 seconds?

It's FourFourTwo Quickfire Quiz time. We've put 90 seconds on the clock and loaded up 10 trivia questions to take a swing at.
Handpicked football quizzes we know you'll love
QUICKFIRE QUIZ Play more Quickfire Quizzes
FourFourTwo has lots more football quizzes and they're all courtesy of Kwizly. Let's begin in the Premier League and ask you to name every team to have conceded eight goals or more in a Premier League match. That's a three-minute job and it's very manageable.
Still in England's top division and in the realm of famous historical matches and moments, we've selected some of our favourites and we want you to recognise each one from a photograph. Our Premier League Years picture quiz challenges you to tell us which season the shots were taken in.
Here's a fun one. We've chosen some legendary football managers from around the world and grabbed their managerial honours lists. That's all the information we're giving you in order to correctly identify each one.
Next, we're celebrating the 2026 Ballon d'Or winner by asking you to name every player who's matched his achievement by winning the Ballon d'Or in a World Cup year.
Finally, can you name every player ever to have been sent off three times in a single Premier League season? There might be fewer than you think but most of them will get gettable.
We have puzzles too. Our Weekend Crossword is a regular football teaser for your Sunday, and remember to sign up to the newsletter for more quizzes in your inbox. Don't forget to join The Club for free additional membership benefits!
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Chris is a Warwickshire-based freelance football writer specialising in West Midlands football, the Premier League, the EFL and the J.League. He is the author of the High Protein Beef Paste football newsletter and owner of Aston Villa Review. He supports Coventry Sphinx.
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