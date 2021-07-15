When does the Premier League season begin? All the dates you need ahead of the new campaign

With Euro 2020 over, all focus switches to the Premier League, which is set for an August start this time.

Last season, the lockdown-enforced suspension of the league forced a re-pencilling of the footballing calendar - but there's no such problem this time around.

The 2021/22 Premier League season will commence on Friday August 13, 2021, as Arsenal host newly-promoted Brentford in the curtain-raiser. Each of the other 18 clubs in the division will then play their first round of fixtures over that weekend.

There will be three separate international breaks this autumn, in September, October and November, where players will meet up with their countries to play in World Cup qualifiers. The Africa Cup of Nations is scheduled for January 9 2022 to February 6 2022.

There will be a winter break in February too, with a selection of clubs not playing one weekend and the other clubs in the league not playing the following weekend.

The season is set to finish on May 22, 2022. As with this season, it's currently planned that the FA Cup final will take place a week before the end of the Premier League season.

The Championship, League One and League Two will begin on August 7, 2021.

