Who are the ITV commentators for England vs Denmark?

Sam Matterface and Lee Dixon have been given the big role of commentating on England vs Denmark in the Euro 2020 semi-final at Wembley.

Sam Matterface succeeded Clive Tyldesley as the flagship ITV commentator for England games in 2020. He has presented on Sky Sports News, commentates for TalkSport and is the commentator for ITV show Dancing On Ice.

The 43-year old's dulcet tones will be bringing all the action to life for fans watching on TV this evening, and he will be supported by former playing pro Lee Dixon, who will provide his usual expertise as the drama unfolds.

Former Arsenal and England right-back Dixon worked as a regular pundit for the BBC on Match of the Day 2 and Football Focus before making the switch to join ITV Sport in July 2012. He can also be heard as the co-commentator on FIFA 21, alongside Derek Rae.

Dixon made over 600 apperacnes for the Gunners during a 20-year playing career, and also represented Stoke City, Bury, Chester and Burnley prior to reaching the top-flight. Dixon also won 22 caps for the England men's senior team. Despite playing for nine seasons between 1990 and 1999, he was never selected for a major tournament.

Matterface and Dixon will be joined by the pitch-side presence of Emma Hayes throughout the evening. The recently re-appointed Chelsea Women manager has been a breakout star of Euro 2020, impressing audiences with her shrewd analysis, meticulous preparation ahead of games and huge personality.

Hayes had not been initially earmarked for the England vs Denmark clash, but appears to have been given a role due to her massive popularity among audiences.

Inside the studio, Mark Pougatch will be joined by pundits Ian Wright, Gary Neville and Roy Keane, to dissect the action before and after the game, as well as at half-time.

