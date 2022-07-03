Women’s Euro 2022 Golden Boot favourites: who will score the most goals?

The race for the Women’s Euro 2022 Golden Boot looks wide open with a huge array of attacking talent landing in England for the tournament. Many of the favourites for the tournaments have prolific strikers up front with all of them likely to be keen to make their mark on the competition.

Women’s Euro 2022 Golden Boot favourites: Ellen White

England Women’s all-time top scorer Ellen White will be hoping she can repeat her 2019 World Cup goal scoring efforts at her home Euros. Three years ago in France, Ellen White won the Bronze boot having equalled Megan Rapinoe and Alex Morgan in terms of goal scored but recording less assists.

White has maintained her position as England’s first choice striker despite an underwhelming season with her club, Manchester City. Yet she was a lone bright spark as part of Team GB’s Olympic squad last summer and always seems to raise her level when playing in an England shirt.

Women’s Euro 2022 Golden Boot favourites: Alexia Putellas

The current holder of the Ballon D’Or, Alexia Putellas might not be a striker but that does not stop her from scoring goals. She finished top scorer in this season’s Champions League, despite Barcelona’s loss to Lyon in the final. With Spain’s all-time top scorer Jennifer Hermoso missing from the squad with injury, there will be added pressure on Putellas to make up the numbers.

Women’s Euro 2022 Golden Boot favourites: Vivianne Miedema

Vivianne Miedema might have been moved to her preferred number 10 role at Arsenal but she will be firmly back as the central striker for The Netherlands. Miedema is well-accustomed to scoring goals in England, being the Women’s Super League’s all-time top scorer with 74 goals in 89 games. The Netherlands’ defence has also been pretty leaky recently so they will be hoping that Miedema can take some of the pressure off them with her goals.

Women’s Euro 2022 Golden Boot favourites: Marie-Antoinette Katoto

Marie-Antoinette Katoto will be making her international tournament debut at the Euros, having been controversially left out by France manager Corinne Diacre of their 2019 World Cup squad. The Paris St-Germain striker has dominated at club level, becoming their all-time top goal scorer at the age of 23, as well as scoring 24 goals in 29 appearances for France. France are potentially in the easiest group at the Euro’s which might give Katoto a good opportunity to wrack up the goals in the group stage.

Women’s Euro 2022 Golden Boot favourites: Ada Hegerberg

Ada Hegerberg is making her return to international football at the Euros having spent five years not representing Norway to protest the federation’s treatment of the women’s team. Defences will be quaking about her return with the all-time Champions League top scorer having shown that two years out with injury has had no impact on her goal scoring ability. Goals against Paris St-Germain and Barcelona in the Champions League semi-final and final was the perfect reminder of just how good Hegerberg is.

