The biggest Premier League talking points this weekend

Image 1 of 16 (Image credit: PA Images) The chaaaampioooooons Chelsea and Manchester United gave their Champions League hopes a boost with wins, while Leicester, Tottenham and Sheffield United all dropped points. At the foot of the table, four of the bottom five sides lost as the relegation battle continued ahead of Liverpool hosting West Ham on Monday night...

Image 2 of 16 (Image credit: PA Images) Bruno's knockout blow Bruno Fernandes scored his first goal for Manchester United as they beat Watford 3-0 at Old Trafford and moved up to 5th in the Premier League table. Fernandes netted a 42nd-minute penalty to set up a 1-0 half-time lead, while second-half strikes from Anthony Martial and Mason Greenwood – set up by United's Portuguese new boy – sealed the deal. Troy Deeney had an effort ruled out by VAR.

Image 3 of 16 (Image credit: PA Images) Lampard beats mentor... again Chelsea boss Frank Lampard got one over on former manager Jose Mourinho at Stamford Bridge, as his team beat Tottenham 2-1 – his third victory over the Portuguese tactician, after last season's shock victory with Derby over Manchester United. It ended a four-game winless league run for the Blues as Lampard made four changes and two of them – Olivier Giroud and Marcos Alonso – scored.

Image 4 of 16 (Image credit: PA Images) 'Human error' hampers Blues Spurs midfielder Giovani Lo Celso got away with a red card for a terrible challenge on Chelsea captain Cesar Azpilicueta, but the video assistant referee decided against a sending off. Officials at Stockley Park later admitted that they got the decision wrong and Lo Celso should have been dismissed.

Image 5 of 16 (Image credit: PA Images) VAR under fire as City leave it late Sub Gabriel Jesus scored an 80th-minute winner for Manchester City at Leicester after Sergio Aguero had a penalty saved by Kasper Schmeichel. But VAR had ruled earlier – controversially – that a Kevin De Bruyne handball inside the box was not worthy of punishment, while Ederson escaped a foul after clattering Kelechi Iheanacho for another hotly contested penalty.

Image 6 of 16 (Image credit: PA Images) Man City’s penalty woes go on Aguero’s spot-kick, awarded by VAR, was saved by Kasper Schmeichel – meaning Man City have now missed their last four penalties in the Premier League, and five of their seven in total this season. Before Aguero, Ilkay Gundogan, Jesus and Raheem Sterling were also unsuccessful from 12 yards.

Image 7 of 16 (Image credit: PA Images) Aubameyang at the double Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang scored twice for Arsenal, including the winner, as they came from behind to beat Everton 3-2. Dominic Calvert-Lewin gave the visitors a first-minute lead at the Emirates Stadium, but Eddie Nketiah drew the Gunners level before Aubameyang gave them the lead. The striker scored the winner after Richarlison had equalised.

Image 8 of 16 (Image credit: PA Images) Gomes returns Just four months after suffering a fractured dislocation to his ankle, Andre Gomes returned to the pitch for Everton as they lost 3-2 at Arsenal. Gomes came off the bench for the final 30 minutes and set up Richarlison for a shot that was saved, as the Toffees showed promising signs in North London despite the result.

Image 9 of 16 (Image credit: PA Images) Two games, five goals After bagging a hat-trick in the 4-0 Europa League win over Espanyol on Thursday, Diogo Jota’s fine scoring form continued for Wolverhampton Wanderers as they beat bottom side Norwich 3-0. Jota netted twice in the victory, with Raul Jimenez adding a third for Wolves.

Image 10 of 16 (Image credit: PA Images) VAR haunts Bournemouth too Eddie Howe said his Bournemouth team were “very harshly treated” by the video assistant referee in their 3-0 defeat at Burnley. Harry Wilson thought he'd equalised after Matej Vydra’s opener, but it was ruled out for an Adam Smith handball in the area – meaning not only was their goal chalked off but the Clarets were given a penalty, which Jay Rodriguez scored.

Image 11 of 16 (Image credit: PA Images) Villa’s away troubles Aston Villa remain the only Premier League side without a clean sheet on the road this season following their 2-0 defeat at Southampton. Villa have won just two of their last 32 away games in the English top flight and also have the worst overall defensive record in the division in 2019/20.

Image 12 of 16 (Image credit: PA Images) Southampton improve at home Going into their match with Villa, the Saints had been defeated eight of their 13 league games at St Mary’s this campaign. They lost to Burnley at home the previous week, but responded to that with a 2-0 win over the Villans thanks to goals from Shane Long and Stuart Armstrong.

Image 13 of 16 (Image credit: PA Images) Blades reach 40 points by late-Feb Newly promoted Sheffield United reached the magic number most agree is needed to avoid relegation following their 1-1 draw with Brighton. But the drop hasn’t been a concern all season for the Blades, who dropped to 7th following the draw at Bramall Lane.

Image 14 of 16 (Image credit: PA Images) Brighton winless in 2020 The Seagulls have still not won a game since the turn of the year after their 1-1 draw at Sheffield United. However, they have shown some fight in their battle to avoid the drop having come from behind to draw their last three league matches, with Neal Maupay netting at Bramall Lane after Enda Stevens’ opener.

Image 15 of 16 (Image credit: PA Images) Palace FINALLY win Crystal Palace secured their first victory of 2020 with a 1-0 win over Newcastle. Patrick van Aanholt scored the only goal of the game with a belting free-kick just before half-time, drawing Palace level with Newcastle as the lowest scorers in the division this season (24 goals each).