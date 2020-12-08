The most incredible British underdog shocks in Europe

The defining image of Blackburn Rovers’ Champions League campaign is a spot of throat-grappling between David Batty and Graeme Le Saux at Spartak Moscow. That’s hard on Mike Newell, who scored three goals in nine minutes against Rosenborg for the fastest hat-trick in the competition’s history (until Bafetimbi Gomis’ 2011 treble for Lyon away at Dinamo Zagreb). At least Newell’s was a perfect hat-trick, scoring with both feet as well as his head.

