Manchester United manager holds ‘secret meeting’ with Borussia Dortmund star ahead of unbelievable transfer: report

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag has met with Borussia Dortmund forward Marco Reus' agent about a potential summer transfer, with his contract expiring at the end of the season.

According to Bild journalist Christian Falk, Ten Hag and Reus' agent Dirk Hebel met over the past few days to discuss the possibility of the German forward moving to Old Trafford.

Indeed, Hebel was photographed in the crowd watching Manchester United's 2-1 victory over Manchester City last Saturday alongside another of Reus' representatives, Darren Freeman.

Reus' contract at Borussia Dortmund will expire in June, after joining from Borussia Monchengladbach in 2012 for a reported £15 million. At 33-years-old, a new challenge would suit him in the twilight of his career.

Falk wrote in his Caught Offside (opens in new tab) column: “Manchester United is an option for Marco Reus. I heard there was a secret meeting between his agent, Dirk Hebel, and Erik ten Hag; they talked about Reus and Erik seemed to be interested. They have to see what happens in the summer but he’s an option as a potential free agent.

“Erik is familiar with Marco’s quality, so this will be serious. No decision yet, of course.

“I heard also that Hebel had talks with Manchester City – these weren’t particularly concrete, as City feel the player is too old."

The German forward has played nine Bundesliga games this season, scoring twice. He failed to make Hansi Flick's World Cup squad, though, after sustaining an ankle injury which kept him out of the tournament.

He predominantly plays in attacking midfield, but can also operate from either wing. With Bruno Fernandes largely occupying the position behind the striker, Reus' versatility could therefore be a benefit in order to feature more regularly for Manchester United, should he sign for them.

Manchester United have been limited to just one signing this January transfer window, after spending over £200 million the summer. Wout Weghorst has joined on loan until the end of the season.