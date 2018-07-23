Oops! 11 players who re-joined their former clubs for (much) more money

Sold for £6m, bought back for £9.5m

Kaboul initially joined Tottenham from Auxerre in 2007, but his failure to impress Juande Ramos meant he was on the move again the following summer. Harry Redknapp was happy to take him to Portsmouth, with the centre-back becoming a fans' favourite at Fratton Park.

His performances there tempted Spurs into a reconciliation 18 months later, with Redknapp – by now in charge at the Lane and covering his new club's embarrassment by describing the Frenchman as a "late developer" – happy to fork out another £9.5m for the centre-back. Kaboul went on to make 89 league appearances before joining Sunderland in 2015.