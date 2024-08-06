Brighton looking to pull off huge transfer coup by signing World Cup winner: report

Brighton and Hove Albion have been linked with a stunning transfer move for a former World Cup winner.

The Seagulls lost former coach Roberto De Zerbi to Marseille in the summer, with German Fabian Hurzeler soon installed as his replacement. Brighton finished 11th last season, winning just one of their last 10 Premier League matches.

With hopes high for the new season, Albion could be about to bring in an experienced addition that would help bolster their backline. The German international would bring a wealth of know-how having even played in the UEFA Champions League final last term.

WATCH | Why Makes Brighton and Hove Albion SO Good?

According to reports from Sky Germany, Brighton have made an official attempt to bring former Borussia Dortmund defender Mats Hummels to the club. The German international is still considering his options and is yet to rule out retiring from the game altogether this summer.

Fellow Premier League outfit West Ham United are also said to be interested in Hummels who played a whopping 40 times for Dortmund last season. He scored four goals and played every minute of their UEFA Champions League campaign which eventually ended in a final defeat against Real Madrid.

“I have no idea what will happen to me in July,” said Hummels earlier this year. “I like the situation, but it also feels a bit strange. It feels strange not knowing. Everything will be decided in the next few weeks. Today the disappointment of losing the final outweighs everything.”

Get FourFourTwo Newsletter The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Transfermarkt values the German at just €5million ($4.2million) and we here at FourFourTwo feel the centre-back would be a superb pickup for the Seagulls this window. Lewis Dunk would help provide cover alongside him but Hummels' vast know-how of the game could only benefit Brighton defensively overall.

Mats Hummels of Borussia Dortmund could be on his way to the Premier League (Image credit: Getty Images)

More Brighton and Hove Albion stories

Kieran McKenna set to sign new Ipswich Town deal despite Manchester United and Brighton links



Brighton Hove Albion's latest 'great prospect’ has been hailed by countryman Sebastian Bassong



Bayern Munich place Brighton boss Roberto De Zerbi on their shortlist but remain concerned by two sticking points