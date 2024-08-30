Brighton in talks to sign World Cup winner in Deadline Day shock: report

Brighton and Hove Albion have re-entered the race to sign a 35-year-old World Cup winner.



Fabian Hurzeler's side failed in their pursuit of PSV defender Olivier Boscagli and are still keen on bringing an experienced centre-back to the club. Mats Wieffer, Yankuba Minteh and Georginio Rutter are just three of the nine summer arrivals at the Amex, with nearly £200million ($263.2m) having been spent by the Seagulls.

But it appears as if Brighton are not done yet, with bolstering their defensive line remaining a continuing priority. As the hours tick down towards Friday's deadline, it appears as if Albion could be about to make a whopping tenth addition.

According to the latest reports from Express Sport, Mats Hummels could still make a late move to the Premier League, with his proposed transfer to Roma stalling. The former Borussia Dortmund man is still a free agent and has also been linked with a move to Real Sociedad.

Having made a total of 508 for the German giants, Hummels left the club this summer after losing the UEFA Champions League final against Real Madrid. He won the Bundesliga on three occasions and has been a solid part of Germany's defence at international level ever since he made his debut in 2010.

Mats Hummels is still without a club after leaving Borussia Dortmund (Image credit: Getty Images)

“There are 3 options: BVB, retirement or another club," said Hummels when quizzed on his future back in May. “Retirement is currently the least likely option USA are out of the question for me. If I move, I would stay in Europe for sure."

Transfermarkt values the defender at just €5million (£4.2million) and FourFourTwo admits signing Hummels would be a huge coup for Brighton and Hove Albion. Having been named in the Bundesliga Team of the Season seven times, his experience speaks for itself.

