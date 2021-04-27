Ajax boss Erik ten Hag moves up Tottenham’s managerial wish list - report

Tottenham could be set to turn their attention to Erik ten Hag as they continue their search for a new manager, according to reports.

Jose Mourinho was relieved of his duties as the club’s head coach last week, with Ryan Mason appointed as interim boss until the end of the season.

Julian Nagelsmann had been among Tottenham’s list of targets, but Bayern Munich confirmed on Tuesday that the current RB Leipzig manager will move to the Allianz Arena this summer.

Nagelsmann was said to be Daniel Levy’s preferred choice, so the long-serving chairman has now been forced to look elsewhere.

According to the Daily Telegraph , Ten Hag has moved up Tottenham’s wish list in recent days.

The Dutchman led Ajax to the Champions League semi-finals in 2019, when a stunning Spurs comeback saw Mauricio Pochettino’s side advance to the final on away goals.

The 51-year-old has won an Eredivisie title and two KNVB Cups since taking charge of the Amsterdam outfit in 2017.

Ajax are also on course to win the Eredivisie this season, having opened up a 12-point lead over PSV.

Ten Hag’s teams play attractive football and the former central defender has also blooded numerous young players at Ajax.

That would no doubt appeal to Tottenham, whose big-name appointment of Mourinho did not go to plan.

Ten Hag will only have one year remaining on his contract at the end of the season, meaning Spurs should be able to afford any compensation fee due to Ajax.

The report states that Gareth Southgate, Ralf Rangnick and Roberto Martinez are among the other candidates for the job.

Southgate could be available depending on how England perform at Euro 2020, with Belgium boss Martinez in a similar position.

Rangnick is currently out of work having left his role as Red Bull’s head of sport and development in 2020.

