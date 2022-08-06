'Are you crazy?!' – Rio Ferdinand's reaction to audacious request from young fan

Rio Ferdinand had a simple response for a fan who cheekily asked him to sign a Liverpool (opens in new tab) shirt at Craven Cottage on Saturday.

The Manchester United (opens in new tab) legend was part of BT Sport's punditry team for the Liverpool's season opener against Fulham (opens in new tab) – which finished 2-2 (opens in new tab) – and one young Reds supporter's request rather took him aback.

"He just asked me to sign a Liverpool shirt; are you crazy?!" quipped the former England defender. "I can't sign a Liverpool shirt, man ... I can't have that."

My guy wants me to sign a Liverpool shirt 🤯😱😂It’s good to be back!! pic.twitter.com/1yynYC11lRAugust 6, 2022 See more

Ferdinand spent 12 years at Old Trafford, winning six Premier League titles and the Champions League under Sir Alex Ferguson.

And he has previously spoken of his dislike for United's arch-rivals. In 2017, he said (opens in new tab):

"I think there is a mutual respect between both football clubs but also a mutual sense of 'I respect what you've achieved and done, but I can't stand you.

"I quickly immersed myself in that. As a football player, you become a fan of the team you play for."