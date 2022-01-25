Arsenal report: Mikel Arteta to make "humbling" u-turn on star striker to try and fire Gunners to top four
Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has a striker crisis – and may well turn to someone he was previously fine with losing
Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta is set to go back on a decision he'd previously made, as the Gunners' striker crisis deepens.
That's according to TeamTalk, who say that the Basque boss is facing a "nightmare" with the three senior strikers at the club, on top of talks for Fiorentina forward Dusan Vlahovic, which are not progressing to the north Londoners' liking.
Club captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang had his skippership stripped in December after disciplinary issues and now looks set to leave the club, with a range of offers on the table. League Cup hero Eddie Nketiah is refusing to sign a new deal and is a target for the likes of Borussia Monchengladbach, Aston Villa and Crystal Palace. Arteta would like to keep the youngster but could well lose him before deadline day.
Alexandre Lacazette, meanwhile, is perhaps proving to be the biggest headache.
The 30-year-old's form has fluctuated wildly over his Gunners career but in the recent weeks of Aubameyang's absence, the Frenchman has stepped up to captain a young side admirably. Arsenal were previously unwilling to offer him a long-term deal – but might renege on that, in the absence of other options.
Arteta is said to want to present his no.9 with two more years at London Colney – despite a frenzied pursuit for a replacement.
The club are apparently losing faith in the possibility of Vlahovic joining with attentions turning to Alexander Isak of Real Sociedad. But with so few attacking options for Arteta, the Arsenal manager might reconsider his stance on one of the leaders of his side.
