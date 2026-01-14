Arsenal begin talks to sign Brazilian star: report

Arsenal are rumoured to have begun talks with a 20-year-old talent from Brazil.

The Gunners will once again be no doubt looking to refresh their squad in the summer, having done so when bringing in the likes of Eberechi Eze, Viktor Gyokeres and Martin Zubimendi in 2025.

But with Andrea Berta already working his magic behind the scenes, it seems Arsenal have stolen a march on another emerging star from South America.

Arsenal want to sign 20-year-old superstar from Brazil

Boasting arguably one of the strongest squads in world football at present, manager Mikel Arteta has galvanised a side that is now tipped to end their long wait for a Premier League title this season.

But despite being ravaged by injuries as of late, Arsenal are still on the lookout for further avenues to explore, with one youngster now top of their list, who hails from the same country as current star Gabriel Martinelli.

Arsenal winger Gabriel Martinelli (Image credit: Getty Images)

According to TNT Sports in Brazil, Arsenal want to sign central midfielder Breno Bidon from current champions Corinthians. Transfermarkt values the 20-year-old at just €14m (£12.1m).

Bidon played 56 times for the new Copa do Brasil winners in 2025, and ranked in the 89th percentile for successful take-ons and in the 99th percentile for pass completion when pitted against similar players outside of Europe's top five domestic leagues.

TNT says Arsenal have been in touch with club representatives in Brazil about a possible move, but these talks are very early, and it is unknown whether the Gunners will decide to push ahead with their interest at this stage.

Bidon is also being monitored by clubs in Italy and Portugal, and has a contract with Corinthians until December 2029. It is also worth noting that this is only the player's third season as a professional.

Corinthians midfielder and Arsenal target Breno Bidon (Image credit: Getty Images)

It remains to be seen whether Arsenal make a bold ploy for the player this month or if this specific target is one for the summer months. Either way, Arteta has admitted his side needs reinforcements.

"We're going to be really aware of the situation and the timescale of certain players," Arteta said last month. "We have to be actively looking, and then can we do it or not?

"That's a different story, but our job is to be always very prepared because something can happen."