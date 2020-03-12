Arsenal and Tottenham join the race to sign RB Leipzig’s Marcel Sabitzer

With little at stake for Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur after frustrating seasons, both are planning for the future and a return to prominence at home and abroad.

Significant changes will be required to their squads, and several players are already being linked with moves during the summer.

RB Leipzig’s Marcel Sabitzer is the latest, according to Calcio Mercato, having once more demonstrated his quality during a convincing 4-0 aggregate win over Spurs in the Champions League round of 32.

After winning by a single goal in a match they dominated at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium last month, Leipzig were even more comfortable on home soil.

Sabitzer took advantage of an aimless performance by Jose Mourinho’s side to score twice, taking his tally for the season to 15 goals in all competitions.

The midfielder, who can play out wide or through the middle, opened the scoring with a low drive that Hugo Lloris failed to keep out.

He then grabbed his second of the night with a near-post header that had already crossed the line before Lloris could claw it away.

Sabitzer impressed throughout with his energy, ability on the ball and threat from set-pieces as Leipzig progressed to the quarter-finals with ease.

The 25-year-old Austrian international has two years remaining on his contract at the Bundesliga side, who are also challenging Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund for the title.

Led by Julian Nagelsmann, one of the most promising young managers in world football, they have taken the Champions League by storm this season, topping a tough group before dismantling Spurs.

Sabitzer has four goals in the competition overall, having also scored in both wins over Zenit Saint Petersburg, one of which was a spectacular half-volley into the top corner.